Posted by brad

Foundation cracks million dollar mark

Bass Coast Community Foundation’s Martin Keogh and Carol Blair give to the community.

MORE than one million dollars has been distributed to individuals and organisations across the Bass Coast region over the past 17 years by the Bass Coast Community Foundation.

Based in Wonthaggi, the foundation is celebrating the feat with a small group of founders, directors and generous longtime supporters.

The funds are held in trust for perpetuity.

From this fund, the foundation will continue to distribute a minimum of $160,000 per year to organisations across the region that are focused on improving lives within the community.

In the past 17 years the foundation has assisted:

More than 2500 primary, secondary and tertiary students

More than 20 emerging performers

More than 20 community organisations and the recipients of their services

More than 70 learner drivers.

“It is good to see the long term support from partners like the Bass Coast Shire Council still strong,” said Susan Davies, who instigated the foundation more than 20 years ago.

Ms Davies acknowledged the significant achievement by past and present directors, supporters and donors in both having distributed more than one million dollars.

“This is a great result only achievable by the dedicated efforts of past and present directors, but more importantly by the kind and generous donors, sponsors and volunteers in our community that give so generously to the foundation,” foundation chairman Martin Keogh said.

“The foundation has recently been fortunate to receive two significant bequeaths that will ensure the wishes of those community members continue to improve lives and wellbeing across Bass Coast into eternity.”

Every dollar makes a difference and every donation over $2 is tax deductible, said Sylvia Davey a director for the entire 17 years of the foundation.

“We can all make a difference by donating a little bit on a regular basis,” she said.

This is the only organisation in Bass Coast that raises funds and distributes funds solely for the benefit of this community.

Find out more at www.bccf.org.au