Free consultation for sleep apnea in Wonthaggi



SLEEPING SOUNDLY: CPAP machines can be a godsend for those who are desperate for some respite from sleep apnea.

DO you suffer from sleep apnea? Help is at hand.

Wonthaggi MFS Dispensary is having a free open day on Thursday, October 10 between 10am and 4pm, allowing people to talk to qualified sleep therapists in store.

“A home sleep study is the first step to identifying if the customer has sleep apnea. We can then move on to treatment, which is often done with CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy,” sleep therapist Rebecca Quarrell said.

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep. People with untreated sleep apnea stop breathing repeatedly during their sleep, sometimes hundreds of times. This means the brain — and the rest of the body — may not get enough oxygen.

Sleep apnea can affect anyone at any age, even children. Risk factors for sleep apnea include being male; overweight; having a large neck (17 inches or greater in men and 16 inches or greater in women); having large tonsils, a large tongue, or a small jaw bone; having a family history of sleep apnea; and having nasal obstruction due to a deviated septum, allergies, or sinus problems.

The condition is a associated with high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, heart attacks, diabetes, depression, worsening ADHD and headaches.

In addition, untreated sleep apnea may be responsible for poor performance in everyday activities, such as at work and school, motor vehicle crashes, and academic underachievement in children and adolescents.

CPAP therapy requires use of a small, quiet CPAP device, which delivers steady air pressure to hold your airway open and allow for uninterrupted sleep throughout the night.

CPAP is often prescribed because it is one of the least invasive, but most effective treatments available.

Wonthaggi MFS Dispensary is located at 169 Graham Street.