Fresh look for Loch

UPGRADES are set to increase safety in Loch’s main street.

South Gippsland Shire Council made $700,000 in the 2018-19 budget to lift the town profile of Loch.

“The town is grateful to now be on top of the pile,” Loch Community Development Association vice president Simon Sullivan said.

“The project will fix up some of the kerbing that can be a bit dangerous for pedestrians. Initially, footpaths were considered but we don’t want to lose the rustic look, so we will only be looking at sections that are a safety risk.

“It’s the rustic look and our 100 year old architecture that attracts people to our town.”

It is anticipated the first stage – kerb and channel works, improved drainage, footpaths, road pavement, and street furniture – will happen early next year.

The construction contract is expect to be awarded at the end of the year.

Based on feedback on the local community, the focus will be on Victoria Road – between Mary Street and Clarence Street.

The community is also looking to resolve the kerbing and footpath issues up to Loch Primary School.

Currently, the school caters for 75 families and 120 students.

This is slated to go up to 130 next year.

“New footpath and kerb works on the north side of Victoria Road towards the school have been included in the project design brief,” council’s manager of infrastructure delivery John Moylan said.

“Also included in the brief are kerb works in front of the school. The inclusion of these works in the construction contract will be dependent on whether they can be accommodated within the available project budget.”

In the long term, the Loch Community Development Association would like to see the Loch Lap and the rail trail completed.