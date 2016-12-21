From Surfing for Girls to Aussie champ

SAGE Goldsbury, Phillip Island Australian Under 14 Girls Champion and Under 18 Girls Champion India Robinson, Jan Juc and both started their surfing journey via the Surfing for Girls program.

The 2016 Surf Dive N Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles held on Phillip Island has highlighted the continued strength of the Victorian Junior Development pathway with three Australian Champions hailing from Victoria including Under 16 Boys Champion Xavier Huxtable, Jan Juc.

The program, which last week wrapped up in South Gippsland, is state-wide and uses positive female role models to promote healthy habits, water safety and surfing skills.

Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson believes these formative programs are the key to Victorian success.

“It’s a great thing to see surfers begin their surfing journey through programs run by Surfing Victoria or the Surfing Victoria affiliated Surf School Network.”

“For surfers such as Sage, India and Xavier to have all come through various programs and high performance pathways Surfing Victoria is a part of, and seeing them all win National titles truly highlighted the importance of these core surfing programs that run throughout the state.”

“It’s only now we are beginning to see the true impact these introductory surf programs have on people’s lives and potentially offering these surfers pathways into becoming professional athletes in the sport of surfing and even become Olympians competing for Australia.”

The Surf Dive N Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles presented by the Bass Coast Shire and Victorian Government was held on Phillip Island from November 26 – December 3 and brought together the top junior surfers in the country.

For more information on these programs head to www.surfingvic.com