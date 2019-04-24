Fun run backs worthy cause

SUPPORTIVE: Aleisha Wrigley – stepsister of Jack Fisher – ran in the 2019 Leongatha Fun Run on Good Friday. Photo credit: Desmond McGrath Photography.

MORE than 300 people took part in the 2019 Leongatha Fun Run and over $13000 raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday appeal, going well above the event organisers expectations.

In the minds of many runners the day was the story of 17 year old Jack Fisher who was recently admitted to RCH and undergoing surgery on a cancerous tumour.

This is his second time facing this illness, after first being diagnosed when he was six years old.

His family are positive knowing the support he will receive from the hospital and the community.

Unfortunately, everyone knows someone who has a RCH experience and knows firsthand the amazing work the doctors and nurses do.

The event, which has been running for five years, began in Leongatha and took participants along the Great Southern Rail Trail.

There were 5km timed, 5km family, 10km timed, 15.5km timed and 21.1km (half marathon) distances available.

Participants ran as far as Koonwarra, taking in the undulating terrain, picturesque South Gippsland farmland and idyllic bush settings.

This money was raised from registrations, raffle ticket sales, guess the egg competitions, donations and shaking of the tins. All of this happening with the awesome work of volunteers.

The weather played a huge part in the event’s success with many taking advantage of the predicted warmer temperatures.

A strong contingent of volunteers along the course made sure participants stayed well hydrated also offering lots of encouragement and entrainment with their costumes.

MC and Gippy Girls Can ambassador Michelle Harris encouraged runners up the hill, the last leg of their journey before crossing the finish line.

This event would not be what it is without the support from the community – each year business offering their services free of charge, Bendigo Bank offering staff to help with registrations and money counting, local supermarkets donating fruit, water and Easter eggs, port a loo hire, generator hire and catering vans on the day also donating part of their takings for the day.

Adding to the positive and energetic atmosphere was the roving Bendigo Bank pig, DJ who had the beats pumping at the finish line and Easter Bunny who not only handed out Easter eggs but also managed to run the 5km event as well!

The event is aimed at everyone – serious runners are able to test their times and work towards goals, the casual runners who just enjoy being out, the social walkers and families looking for something to do at Easter.

It was great to see running groups getting behind the event and swarms of team singlets could be seen congregating before the event, posing for group photos and cheering for fellow running mates at the finish line.

These groups as well as locals who come back year after year is what makes this event so successful. It’s great to see people looking for ways to be active in the community – or just getting a healthy balance between Easter feasting and Easter exercise.

Event organisers are already taking on feedback from this year and previous years events to make sure it can continue for years to come. It would be great to see even more money raised.

Someone has already mentioned a 2020 target of $20,000 – any individual, organisation or group willing to help achieve this is encouraged to contact this year’s organisers.