Funding to recognise war heroes

WONTHAGGI RSL is seeking $40,000 to honour local war heroes.

Partnered with Friends of the Wonthaggi Cemetery, the RSL applied for funding in the Pick My Project campaign.

The project is a Wonthaggi Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial Wall. Many veterans are in unmarked graves and the wall would honour their services respectfully. Initially, the groups want to develop a wall to commemorate World War One. Future funding will establish walls for other wars. The wall will note the veterans’ names and grave locations.

One idea could be to make the tiles available for families and the community to sponsor. Research for the project was driven by Renee Loeckenhoff and Noelene Lyons. Some 980 men and four nurses have been identified as World War One veterans in the Bass region.

They have located 447 ex-servicemen and women from different wars – including 13 prisoners of war – and a high percentage of unmarked World War One graves at the Wonthaggi Cemetery.

“It was a hard time. People were dying of the flu and veterans were buried without proper recognition. To walk through the cemetery now, you would find it difficult to tell which graves belong to veterans,” Mrs Loeckenoff said.

Mrs Loeckenhoff and Mrs Lyons have been re-listing burials for the past three years.RSL project coordinator Mark Stephenson said, “There were the people who contributed to the fabric of our community by establishing the central business district and agricultural enterprises. Indeed, Edward Beard MM became a councillor and mayor of Wonthaggi.”

A website will be developed to help people navigate through the cemetery.

Voting will close for the Pick My Project campaign at 5pm on September 17. Search online. People can contact RSL or the Friends of Wonthaggi Cemetery to offer sponsorship.