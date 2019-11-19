Fundraiser sends a spark through LDNA



(L-R) Angelique Dunlevie (LDNA president), Richelle McKenzie (president of Netball Victoria board) and Pat Kuhne (LDNA life member).

The Diamond Tea fundraiser, held by the Leongatha and District Netball Association recently, was a big success.

Led by LDNA life member Pat Kuhne, over 200 guests attended the high tea function to raise much-needed funds for the LDNA court redevelopment and the Gippsland Southern Health Service Oncology Department.

Guest Speaker Kelly Cartwright OAM, Australian Paralympian, spoke of her journey to the Olympics after having her leg amputated as a teenager.

An incredibly powerful and inspirational speaker, Kelly returned to Leongatha after speaking at a previous fundraiser many years ago where we were able to fundraise towards the purchase of her first running leg.

Kelly was joined by Sue Hawkins, former Diamonds player, coach of England and current netball high performance coach across Australia and New Zealand and MC of the day, and Jenny Sanchez, Netball Victoria Hall of Fame and life member. These women are both valuable members of the netball community, with incredible stories to share of their own netball journey.

High tea was served thanks to Brett Kuhne catering, with the assistance of the LDNA canteen ladies, Karon Satchwell and Caroline Dunlevie.

LDNA would like to extend their thanks to major sponsor of the day, Landmark Harcourts Real Estate, for their generous donations and to all the local businesses that supported the day.

Our court redevelopment is well underway with the tender for the project currently advertised.

Works will hopefully begin within the coming weeks with the courts ready for the 2020 winter competition.