Fundraising makes a splash

THE long-awaited redevelopment of the Mirboo North Pool is closer to happening with the recent passing of South Gippsland Shire Council’s draft budget for 2018-19.
The budget contains an allocation of $3.8 million for the redevelopment, one of the largest capital spending commitments towards a single project ever made by council.
It is further confirmation of council’s deep-seated support for the project and reflects the community’s valuing of the pool.
To make the project happen to the standard the community desires and within a reasonable timeframe, further fundraising will occur.
Events will be held in the coming months.
First on the list is a Giving Wall at the Mirboo North and District Community Bendigo Bank. The bank kickstarted the fundraising campaign with a pledge of $100,000 in November 2017.
On the wall, 100 envelopes marked from one to 100. The public will be able to choose a specific amount they wish to contribute and leave it in an envelope with a message of support.
This fundraiser will begin at the bank at the end of the school holidays and run for three months.
There will be a cinema night in July and a trivia night in September. As the dates get closer, keep an eye on local media and the Mirboo North Pool’s Facebook page for further information.

Magic spot: David Baker enjoys the serenity of Mirboo North Pool.

