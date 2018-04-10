Fundraising makes a splash

THE long-awaited redevelopment of the Mirboo North Pool is closer to happening with the recent passing of South Gippsland Shire Council’s draft budget for 2018-19.

The budget contains an allocation of $3.8 million for the redevelopment, one of the largest capital spending commitments towards a single project ever made by council.

It is further confirmation of council’s deep-seated support for the project and reflects the community’s valuing of the pool.

To make the project happen to the standard the community desires and within a reasonable timeframe, further fundraising will occur.

Events will be held in the coming months.

First on the list is a Giving Wall at the Mirboo North and District Community Bendigo Bank. The bank kickstarted the fundraising campaign with a pledge of $100,000 in November 2017.

On the wall, 100 envelopes marked from one to 100. The public will be able to choose a specific amount they wish to contribute and leave it in an envelope with a message of support.

This fundraiser will begin at the bank at the end of the school holidays and run for three months.

There will be a cinema night in July and a trivia night in September. As the dates get closer, keep an eye on local media and the Mirboo North Pool’s Facebook page for further information.