Fusion takes home U17 premiership

SOUTHERN Fusion Netball Club celebrated its first Division 1 premiership after winning the U17 Premier Section 1 grand final against Bayside at Waverly Netball Centre last Wednesday.

The game was close, with Southern Fusion trailing for most of the 60 minutes (by eight goals at one stage), hitting the lead with only 90 seconds to go, and proceeding to win by two goals (final score 53-51).

There was a terrific contingent of family and friends who made the trip to watch, and helped get Fusion over the line with their vocal support.

The team was well prepared after having a wonderful weekend competing as guests in Gosford at the New South Wales State Championships in early June, finishing third in their division after playing many games over three days.

This provided a tremendous opportunity to bond as a team and allowed the girls to really establish their game.

The second U17 team also had a good season, making finals in their section but unfortunately losing the semi.

Southern Fusion would like to thank sponsors Fonterra, Traralgon Lions Club, LV Test and Tag, and Energetic Apparel.