Galleries to dazzle towns

A GALLERY of lights may become a fixture in the Waterline communities.

Co-creative director of The Edge of Us – a team of local artists in Bass Coast – Jessica Wilson presented Bass Coast Shire Council with the concept of an art project called Luminous Galleries recently.

Luminous Galleries is the follow on project from the successful Luminous Streets project, which took place in April.

Taking place in five Waterline towns – Pioneer Bay, Tenby Point, Grantville, Corinella and Coronet Bay – Luminous Streets saw children and community members create light based sculptures that responded to the unique identity of each town.

In 2018, The Edge of Us hopes to see something a little more permanent.

What is proposed is the installation of permanent light fixtures arranged in constellation clusters. The community would then be asked to create their luminous artworks over these fixtures to create a night time gallery.

These galleries would be ever changing to promote community involvement.

The project was made possible through the Regional Arts Victoria Small Town Transformations Program.

“We are heading into our second year, and we want to try to get people out of their homes and work together on this special project,” Ms Wilson said.

“There is a lack of connectedness between these towns, and this would be a permanent legacy. It would encourage people to drive through the towns and look at the new sculptures.”

The constellation clusters have been carefully mapped and inspired by Indigenous Australian tradition of navigating the stars using story and song. With help from Indigenous artist Steve Parker, the constellations would be oriented towards the next town to encourage the journey.

The project is fully funded, but council assistance would be required to ensure the installations had access to power, are sensitive to the environment and are maintained.