Game not over for Wonthaggi stadium

 

AN online petition calling for Bass Coast Shire Council to rescind its decision to reject state funding for a highball facility has been launched.

Council rejected State Government funding for a highball facility at its last ordinary meeting on February 15, claiming it was not able to put up the additional $2 million required to fund the project without fully reviewing its finances.

The petition pushes for council to request a time extension from the State Government so it could fully consider the funding opportunity.

Wonthaggi Amateur Basketball Association president Cath Garnham said the petition was launched to alert council about why the stadium is so important to the community, and has already attracted more than 350 supporters.

“We want council to reconsider their decision and we hope there is a chance for a revote,” Ms Garnham said.

“There might be a door still open, but we need to keep talking about why it is a good decision. We launched the petition to keep this issue front and centre. We need to keep applying pressure because in the long run it will benefit everyone.”

Ms Garnham said some people have called for a rally, but the association believed there was no reason to rally while there was still hope.

“We need to have a reason to rally and we feel there might still be a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve had a lot of contact from people who want us to do well and we’ve received support from basketball associations in Korumburra, Leongatha, Phillip Island and Poowong. We are getting it out there and we still have confidence,” she said.

Ms Garnham said the association had emailed council seeking further discussions, but is yet to hear back.

