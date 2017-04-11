Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Garage sale helps the local hospitals

 

A TOTAL of $1026.10 was raised for local hospitals following a Leongatha garage sale on Saturday.

The Lyrebird Ladies Auxiliary kicked off the garage sale – and sausage sizzle – at 8am at Leongatha’s Lamont House, and was pleased by the constant string of customers right though to mid-afternoon.

A range of items – including clothing, small furniture, toys and homewares – were donated by the ladies’ auxiliary and local residents to make the garage sale a success.

Leongatha’s Marg Denbrok also donated a selection of Body Shop products, which were raffled off on the day.

This was the ladies’ auxiliary’s first major fundraiser of the year. The auxiliary is also known for hosting movie nights and raffles to raise money.

All proceeds from the Lyrebird Ladies Auxiliary fundraisers go towards the Leongatha and Korumburra hospitals, and the aged care facilities.

“This was the first time we held a garage sale, and we were thrilled with the outcome,” ladies’ auxiliary’s Lyn Yeomans said.

“We were lucky to have a beautiful sunny day with lots of donations – it was a real success. We are looking put the proceeds towards district nursing. We like to put money towards big ticket items, as well as the little things they need.

“We’d like to thank the community for its incredible generosity.”

Helping hand: the Lyrebird Ladies’ Auxiliary including, from left, Maureen Casey, Cheryl Lamb, Lyn Yeomans, Kerry Burgess, Lyndy Elliott and Julie Drysdale, hosted a garage sale to raise funds for the local hospitals on Saturday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21120

Posted by on Apr 11 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added