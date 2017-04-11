Garage sale helps the local hospitals

A TOTAL of $1026.10 was raised for local hospitals following a Leongatha garage sale on Saturday.

The Lyrebird Ladies Auxiliary kicked off the garage sale – and sausage sizzle – at 8am at Leongatha’s Lamont House, and was pleased by the constant string of customers right though to mid-afternoon.

A range of items – including clothing, small furniture, toys and homewares – were donated by the ladies’ auxiliary and local residents to make the garage sale a success.

Leongatha’s Marg Denbrok also donated a selection of Body Shop products, which were raffled off on the day.

This was the ladies’ auxiliary’s first major fundraiser of the year. The auxiliary is also known for hosting movie nights and raffles to raise money.

All proceeds from the Lyrebird Ladies Auxiliary fundraisers go towards the Leongatha and Korumburra hospitals, and the aged care facilities.

“This was the first time we held a garage sale, and we were thrilled with the outcome,” ladies’ auxiliary’s Lyn Yeomans said.

“We were lucky to have a beautiful sunny day with lots of donations – it was a real success. We are looking put the proceeds towards district nursing. We like to put money towards big ticket items, as well as the little things they need.

“We’d like to thank the community for its incredible generosity.”