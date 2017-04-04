Posted by brad

Garbage review sparks reaction

FAMILIES have expressed concern over any move to introduce a fortnightly garbage collection service in South Gippsland Shire.

South Gippsland Shire Council is proposing to investigate the viability of a food waste and green organics collection service under its draft Waste Management Strategy 2016-2021.

If that service is implemented, the strategy states “it is likely that the current weekly 120 litre garbage collection service would change from a weekly collection to fortnightly, with the organics bin collected weekly instead”.

This September, Bass Coast Shire Council will introduce a fortnightly garbage collection and a weekly green organics collection for kitchen and garden waste.

The Star took to Facebook to ask for the community’s reaction to the possibility of a fortnightly garbage service in South Gippsland Shire. That post reached more than 10,000 people and attracted more than 100 comments by yesterday (Monday).

Most people rejected the idea, concerned about soiled disposable nappies being left in bins for two weeks, bins filling before collection and smelly bins at holiday rentals over summer. Others were concerned more rubbish would be dumped illegally.

Council’s coordinator sustainability Geoff McKinnon said council was not proposing to introduce a fortnightly garbage service at this stage.

“We are proposing to investigate the viability of a FOGO collection (food organics/green organics) which if assessed as viable, may include a change to bin collection frequency, based on best practice and proven approaches,” he said.

Mayor Cr Ray Argento said “there is a fair bit of hype” around the possibility of a fortnightly garbage service and ideas raised in the waste strategy would not necessarily be implemented.

“The strategy was out there for the community to voice their opinions,” he said.

Facebook comments included:

Roy Worner: “What a stink it will be at properties with young children or rental holiday properties during summer.”

Candice Jade Pearse: “I am a family of seven. There is no way we can do fortnightly bins as there are nappies in our bin and my bins fill very fast with five kids and two adults.”

Lauren Rogers: “Absolutely not ok. We struggle week to week with the rubbish bin being chock a block full. Fortnightly will just leave us swimming in rubbish.”

Lynne Nicholas: “Odour and volume will be reduced by food waste not being in the bin. What about parents who have nappies in their bins. Don’t want to be near those bins after two weeks.”

Misty Inez Johns: “We have chooks and compost for organic matter so that bin would be useless to us. I’d rather weekly recycling and fortnightly rubbish is just asking for trouble. It will end up all over the place as people will have overfilled bins.”

Janine Garvey: “Are you kidding me?? We recycle but we are a family of six and compared to the other bins our rubbish bins are tiny and always full.”

Tanya Redpath: “I too agree that it is ridiculous and the bins should stay as they are.”

Rach Simpson: “This has to be a joke. We pay our rates and wait every week for the bins to be emptied… ridiculous!!! Eight is my household. Hope if they do this they reduce the collection fee we pay!”

Abigail Hall: “I’m a single mum with twin babies and a cat. Between the three of them and myself, my bin is full at the end of the week. I missed putting my bin out not too long ago and it was hell trying to get through the next week with an already full bin.”

Tony Watts: “Scientifically this may be correct. However, practically it could result in a very unhygienic situation for the community. I would be very concerned if this proposal was passed.”

Wendy George: “I look forward to seeing all the extra rubbish left in the side of roads. We are a family of six and our recycling doesn’t keep up with us. It would need to be a weekly pick up.”

Katie Harper: “It’s just me and a child in this household but we fill our rubbish bin every week. So if that happens I’ll just keep my bin at the kerb and keep filling it.”

Annette Gale: “How are we meant to fit a fortnight’s worth of rubbish in the small wheelie bins? It unrealistic.”

Others supported an organic waste collection, with Kelly Fisher describing it as a “brilliant idea alongside the green waste recycle bins and other waste bins”.

“It means four bins for residents but it’s more environmentally friendly. Food scraps do not need to go in plastic waste bags and then into landfill. Everyone would be surprised the amount that landfill waste will reduce with the introduction of the organic waste service,” she said.

Maddie Barker called for “more sustainable packaging, bulk foods, a free compost bin funded by the shire (and) this could be a really good thing. It could teach people to reduce their waste more and to realise how much they are wasting that doesn’t need to be.”

Elsie Armstrong Willis said her household of two only puts out its rubbish bin every fortnight now but said families would still need weekly collections.

BREAKOUT

Fortnightly collection

manageable, says report

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council’s draft Waste Management Strategy 2016-2021 states, “without the green waste and food waste in the garbage bin, odour and volume is reduced to a level that can be managed with a fortnightly collection.

“The key reason to make the residual garbage bin collection fortnightly is to limit capacity to encourage residents to use their recycling and FOGO (food waste and green organics) bins optimally,” according to the strategy.

The Star asked council if it was concerned about the stench, particularly in summer, of baby nappies and other household rubbish.

Council’s coordinator sustainability Geoff McKinnon responded, “These types of issues would be considered when the viability of the service is investigated.”

The Star also asked if council was concerned a less frequent service could lead to more illegal dumping of rubbish.

Mr McKinnon: “No, the capacity of the bin system, if a food organics/green organics bin system is assessed as viable and introduced, will actually be increased.”

An organics collection service would reduce food waste going to landfill by about 35 percent and prolong the life of the Koonwarra landfill, saving council – and ratepayers – money.

Food organics and green organics would be taken to a composting facility to be determined.

Council had received six submissions to the strategy by Friday at noon and did not respond to a request from The Star for a final figure before the submission period ended at close of business that day.