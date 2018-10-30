Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 | Posted by

Garlic festival seeks stalls

GIPPSLAND is exploding with outstanding new food enterprises that could benefit from exposure at the Meeniyan Garlic Festival on Saturday, February 16.
That is the word from festival chairman David Jones.
“We’re delighted to have keen interest already from former stallholders wanting to return, but we’d love to also have new products for our patrons to try,” he said.
“The festival has attracted more than 7000 visitors each year since its inception in 2016 and has firmly established a reputation for quality produce and amazing value added products.
“We’re also keen to support makers of allied food/homeware products to take a stall – these could be artisanal wooden breadboards, ceramic bowls, aprons, tea towels or table linen – anything that aids and enhances the enjoyment of quality food.”
The festival draws sophisticated foodies, people keen to grow garlic in their own backyard or commercially, and also attracts families for its wide variety of interests and family fun.
The popular celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, live music and interesting educational talks on growing and using garlic will return of course. Watch out this year for talks on creating and using black garlic!
“We’re also inviting cafes and restaurants in neighbouring towns across South Gippsland to hold special dinners featuring local produce that weekend,” Mr Jones said.
“We will happily promote them on the festival website and in the media to encourage visitors to make a weekend escape from the city and explore all that South Gippsland has to offer. It’s an iconic South Gippsland festival now, not just a Meeniyan festival.”
If you are interested in having a stall, information and application forms are available on www.meeniyangarlicfestival.com.au. Stall confirmations will be offered in the next few weeks, so don’t delay!

Garlic growers: from left, Gerdavale Garlic’s Denham Noom, Bas Swart and Keira Noom had a fantastic day at the Meeniyan Garlic Festival this year.

