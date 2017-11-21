Gays rejoice, but MP to vote no

SOUTH Gippsland’s gay community has welcomed the outcome of the Australian same sex marriage survey, which supported legalising marriage between people of the same sex.

Ryanston gay man Wayne Moloney was amazed by the result. As a young man, he fled from gay parties raided by police and now aged, 70, is closer to having his 48 year relationship with his partner Keith Ritchie recognised “by the law as having equal value”.

“This is an outcome I could not have imagined when (in the past) police could break into your bedroom and put you away for five years,” he said.

“I am thrilled to think that the love and acceptance Keith and I enjoy in our community may be more widespread than previously thought.

“And for my wonderful young friends, I am overjoyed that they can lead a life free of a legal and social shackle around their love.”

Mr Moloney now called on Federal Parliament to immediately legislate for same sex marriage.

“The peripheral issues should be debated later as they may impact on existing laws, that is anti-discrimination and the like,” he said.

Marty Thomas runs the restaurant Moos at Meeniyan, and is openly gay and supportive of South Gippsland’s gay community.

“I’m so ecstatic about the yes vote. It feels wonderful to be a part of such a positive and accepting community,” he said.

“Let’s move forward. There’s no looking back now. Legislation should be made quickly. I hope that a more tolerant society will evolve from this voting campaign and minority groups will feel more safe and above all, equal to all other human beings.”

McMillan MP Russell Broadbent said he would vote against same sex marriage in Parliament, despite the majority of constituents in his electorate voting in favour.

“I’ve had a consistent position on this issue and I’ve been consistent all the way through that I’m against same sex marriage, and that we will have a conscience vote and I will vote according to my consistent position,” he said.

“It’s my personal view on the matter and I understand that 35,000 people voted ‘no’ in my electorate and I represent the whole of the electorate.”

However Mr Broadbent said he expected same sex marriage would become a reality in Australia.

“I expect the Parliament will reflect the national vote. I expect it will be fairly straightforward and the Parliament will make a decision before Christmas,” he said.

“I think the Australian people have made a decision and the Parliament will respect the 60-40 vote.”

The result of the national survey held by the Australian Bureau of Statistics was announced last Wednesday.

Across Australia, 61.6 percent of people voted ‘yes’ and 38.4 percent voted ‘no’.

In McMillan, 61,479 people voted ‘yes’, while 36,500 voted ‘no’: 62.7 percent to 37.3 percent.

In the electorate of Flinders, the vote was 70 percent for and 30 percent against, while in Gippsland, the ‘yes’ vote was 60.2 percent and the ‘no’ vote 39.8 percent.

In McMillan, 81.4 percent of people responded; in Flinders, 82.1 percent; and in Gippsland, 80.7 percent.

Flinders MP Greg Hunt said he voted ‘yes’ and would support the Bill in Parliament in line with his own beliefs, the majority view of his electorate and the majority view of the country.

“I understand and deeply respect that this view is not supported by every member of my community and that is why we will ensure that there is recognition of religious freedom within the Bill,” he said.

“It is now our job as parliamentarians to respect the outcome of the vote and implement the will of the Australian people.”

Releasing the results, Australian Bureau of Statistics statistician David Kalisch said the participation rate was high for a voluntary survey.

“In addition, while costs are still being tallied, the ABS is confident the final cost for the survey will be under $100 million, many million dollars less than the available budget,” he said.