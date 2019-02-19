Posted by brad

Gearing up for family friendly Show ‘n’ Shine

FAMILIES are invited to join in the fun of the Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine on Sunday, March 3.

Unique: Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine coordinator Jim McNiven will showcase his 1965 Bolwell MKVII at this year’s event on Sunday, March 3. The Australian model was built as a kit car, so no two are the same.

The unique event offers thrills for the entire family. Not only does it deliver a fascinating car and motorcycle display, but this year it will once again include the popular swap meet and a petting zoo for the children to enjoy.

The SES is set to perform demonstrations on site and around a dozen food vendors will offer an array of delicious choices.

To be held at the Leongatha Velodrome, the gates will open for swap meet stallholders at 6am.

Vehicles will start arriving from 7am and the main event will run from 9am until 1.30pm.

Coordinator Jim McNiven said it was exciting to have the market stalls and swap meet back again.

“I asked people how their day was going last year and everyone was happy. People were still trading after 1.30pm,” he said.

“It doesn’t need to be a fast moving event, so it is great for trading. It’s a casual environment, which is perfect for families to come along and enjoy the day.”

Mr McNiven said the Show ‘n’ Shine has continue to grow over the years, with car owners coming out of the woodwork to display their interesting models.

For the past few years, the display has been at capacity with around 220 cars and 60 motorcycles.

Similar numbers are anticipated this year.

“There are so many makes and models that I didn’t realise were in this area. It’s a real eye opener for everyone,” Mr McNiven said.

The competition component of the event will feature 26 categories.

There are plenty of great prizes to be won, organised by Meguiar’s.

Meguiar’s has supported the Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine brilliantly for around eight years.

Winners will receive a Meguiar’s gift back and a trophy.

Ten judges will be involved in the competition.

“We have taken great care to select our judges. Each judge will be familiar about the categories they are judging,” Mr McNiven said.

Another highlight of the event will be an appearance made by Pinky, Australia’s leading car show commentator.

Pinky will host the event.

Local car dealerships have also been invited to bring a display and showcase something different.

Mr McNiven said he believed the event had retained its popularity over the years due to the friendly atmosphere.

“It’s nice to wander across the velodrome and see the variety of cars. The owners are usually there with their display and they are always extremely passionate and happy to have a chat,” he said.

“It’s also a bit of reunion for likeminded people. Regulars are excited to come back and see what others have been up to and show their displays to people who share their interest.

“The swap meet has also become a drawcard for people looking to buy and sell items. There’s a nice treed area where people can now sit comfortable and enjoy some food. It’s just a really nice, welcoming atmosphere.”

The Rotary Club of Leongatha is proud to once again be hosting the Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine, which will help support charities on a local, national and international scale.