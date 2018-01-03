Gemma reaches reading milestone

FIVE year-old Gemma Van Den Broek from San Remo is the first child in the region to reach the major milestone of reading 1000 books before starting school.

Gemma signed up to state-wide 1000 Books Before School program with West Gippsland Libraries after it was launched at libraries across the region earlier in the year. Gemma is a regular visitor to the South Coast Mobile Library.

West Gippsland Libraries chairperson, Bass Coast Shire Cr Geoff Ellis, congratulated Gemma and her family for reaching the target.

“This is a fantastic achievement. It will help set Gemma up for future learning and a lifelong love of reading. The more a child is read to in their pre-school years, the better prepared they are when they start to learn how to read and write,” he said.

“There are almost 500 children in our region currently working their way through the program, which offers a framework to encourage families to read as often as they can.”

1000 Books Before School is a joint initiative of State Library Victoria and Public Libraries Victoria Network. Parents and caregivers who would like to participate in the program are welcome to register at their local Bass Coast library.

West Gippsland Libraries is one of 200 libraries across Victoria participating in this early literacy campaign.