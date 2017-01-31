Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Generosity buoys farmers

KIND hearted South Gippslanders are helping to keep dairy farmers in business.

A convoy of vehicles laden with hay left Korumburra last Thursday for Ballarat, as part of the 10th hay run by Need for Feed, a project of Lions clubs.

At Ballarat, the local hay was distributed with a total of 12 semi trailer load of donations to dairy farmers enduring ongoing low prices at Shepparton, Echuca, Colac and Terang.

Donated hay came from as far as South Australia.

Katie Glassock of Korumburra Lions Club was joined by fellow locals Matthew Roberts, Josh Archer and Ricky Allman.

She said they were met by farmers in tears.

“A lot of the farmers are getting close to selling and so this donation just gives them that little bit of hope to keep on going,” she said.

Another hay run on Friday took fodder to dairy farmers in Gippsland, including in South Gippsland.

Helping hands: from left, Rick Allman, Josh Archer, Matthew Roberts and Katie Glassock with some of the hay they gathered ahead of the Need for Feed hay run last Thursday.

