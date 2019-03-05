Posted by brad

Germano steps up as VFF deputy

New role: Emma Germano of Mirboo North is the vice president of the Victorian Farmers Federation.

MIRBOO North’s Emma Germano wants to build trust within farming communities and consumers in her new role as vice president of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF).

The third general horticulture and mixed farmer was elected at the VFF’s annual general meeting in Melbourne last week.

The Nuffield Scholar has served as the VFF Horticulture Group president since 2017.

“I look forward to working with all members of the VFF to achieve great outcomes for members. In particular, to share and build trust with our communities and consumers, and to ensure a greater appreciation of the valuable role Victorian farmers play in our lives,” Ms Germano said.

VFF president David Jochinke said he was confident Ms Germano’s skills and passion had prepared her to serve Victorian farmers in the role.

“2019 is going to be a year of strong advocacy and action for the VFF. We will be pursuing a rates review, supporting farmers through the drought, engaging in the federal election when it is announced, and holding the Victorian Government to account to deliver for agriculture,” he said.

Ms Germano is managing director of her family mixed operation I Love Farms.

The Germano family grows fresh vegetables for local and export markets, as well as running sheep and beef cattle.

I Love Farms has a firm focus on sustainability and strives to connect consumers with Australian farmers to increase community understanding of food and fibre production.

Ms Germano is VFF Horticulture Group president and president of the VFF Industrial Association. She also sits on the Vegetable Industry Market and Value Chain Strategic Investment Advisory Panel and has previously held tenure on the Victorian Vegetable Growers Executive Committee and as the VFF Horticulture Group vice president.

Her Nuffield Scholar research examined global export opportunities for Australian primary producers.