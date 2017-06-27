Get ready to dance and sing

THE Lyric Theatre will present the all signing, all dancing Hairspray to audiences from Friday, July 7 at Leongatha’s Mesley Hall.

Set in 1962, in the American city of Baltimore, the story follows plump teenager Tracy Turnblad (Yasmine Watsford) and her dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show.

Yasmine captures the vivaciousness and bounce of her character, whose unbridled excitement over Link Larkin (Lachie Moore), music and dancing, steels her against the snide comments about her hair and girth.

Tracy’s bright charm and unflinching willingness to keep smiling will win the audience over, but the real comedic star of the show is her mother, Edna Turnblad (Brad Boucher).

This role has traditionally had a man playing a woman to great effect and Brad does an equally convincing performance. Look out for Edna’s number You’re Timeless to Me and you’ll have no doubt she really is a woman in love.

The songs in the musical include 1960s dance music and rhythm and blues.

The costumes and hair make for a particularly visually appealing and vibrant production. There are more than 40 amazing wigs made by award winning stylist Trent Ashley from Tamed in Frankston.

Trent made the wigs for the professional productions of Wicked, Cats and Hairspray musicals in Melbourne and Sydney.

Once Tracy makes it onto The Corny Collins Show, hosted by Corny Collins (John Molden), she subsequently campaigns for its integration.

We are introduced to Motormouth Maybelle (Nicole Cooper), an R&B record producer and the mother of Little Inez (Shontelle O’Connor) and Seaweed J Stubbs (Jaive McEwan).

Audiences will enjoy Nicole’s performances of the numbers Big, Blonde and Beautiful, and I Know Where I’ve Been.

Hairspray is lots of fun with great music and dancing, but it also has an important underlying message about tolerance.

So many are familiar with the movie and soundtrack and will be singing and grooving along with the cast.

It’s going to be a great show.