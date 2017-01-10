Posted by brad

Get your geek on

THE annual GeekFest is on for the third year in a row at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum, Korumburra.

There will be more activities and more opportunity to unleash your inner geek at the event, this weekend.

There is something for everyone at the festival, from newcomers to the geek world to die-hard fans.

“It’s an event covering all those people who are interested in different genres from minecraft to cosplay and anything geeky.

Geek is cool,” coordinator of Coal Creek Rowena Ashley said.

“We get new people every year; it’s rising in popularity as more people find out about the event.”

After positive feedback from the event last year, it is the first time the festival will extend over the whole weekend on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15 at the Coal Creek Community Park and Museum

The line-up for the weekend includes role playing and tabletop games, guest speakers, cosplay and steampunk competitions, workshops, demonstrations of live action role playing, face painting, and much more.

“It’s great that it’s an all-ages event. We get everyone from little kids dressed as Star Wars characters to grandparents interested in everything medieval ,” Ms Ashley said.

The festival is a family-friendly, all ages event from 10am to 4.30pm each day.

There will also be a special 18-plus geek film night being held on the Saturday at 6.30pm.

Ms Ashley described the event as the only one of its kind in the South Gippsland area and as the community demand grows, so too does the festival.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased over the phone or via TryBooking.

To find out more, contact Coal Creek on 5655 18111 or see the website www.coalcreekvillage.com.au or www.facebook.com/coalcreekgeekfest