Giants find winning form

KORUMBURRA-Bena scored its third win of the year after defeating Kilcunda-Bass at home on Saturday.

The match was a special occasion for the home side, as coach Damien Holmes played his 200th game in his accolade filled Kilcunda-Bass career.

The five time best and fairest winner was met by a guard of honour formed by juniors of the club and the victorious Reserves players.

The Giants however, were determined to ruin Holmes’ party and make amends for their loss against the Panthers earlier in the year.

The visitors started off well and kicked the first two goals of the contest.

A small but speedy and silky midfield led by Brenton Fitzgerald was able to kick the Giants into gear and they weren’t allowing much of the ball to enter their defence.

Aiden Paton was once again a rock down back for the Panthers but the onslaught of entries was too much to handle at times.

The home side was competitive in patches but poor skill errors – that seemed to be the theme of the day for them –were the downfall when going forward.

After not scoring a goal in the opening term, Kilcunda-Bass responded well and managed to snag three goals in the second.

Chris McKay was awesome in the midfield and used his dash and long boot to gain deep entries.

Sean Casey was also getting plenty of the sherrin in the guts and was able to dish the ball to outside runners often. Riley Scapin was also going well in the ruck for the home side but the Giants were able to wrestle back the momentum before half time as they put on another goal and a half to their quarter time lead.

The game was still very much in the balance at half time and the Panthers were hoping that a couple of early goals would get them right back in the game.

Unfortunately for them, goals were hard to come by as former Panther Matt Edwards and Will Jeffs down back, either intercepted or spoiled a lot of entries.

The case was the same for the Giants though as both sides only kicked one goal for the quarter.

Some poor kicking for goal from Korumburra-Bena let the hosts off a couple of times but they seemed to be only one last blow off knocking out their opposition.

Determined to not let the Panthers peg a couple of goals back and make the game interesting, the Giants started off the final term extremely well and sealed the game up.

Jake McMillan who kicked four majors for the day was taking plenty of strong grabs up forward and up on the wing, proving to be a major factor in the success of the game plan.

The visitors kicked four goals to two in the final term, making them 39-point victors.

Next game the Giants will host Phillip Island in what will be a much tougher contest and the Panthers will face another hard task when they travel to Garfield.