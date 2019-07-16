Giants hang on for a close victory

Dusties Dylan Smith gets first hand to the ball in a marking contest against Korumburra-Bena player, Emmanuel Jakwot.

Korumburra-Bena resisted a final term push at Warragul on Saturday, defeating the Industrials by seven points.

The Giants played good attacking football with their on-ball brigade of the Snooks brothers, Macri and Monson holding up well in the contest.

Goals to Cann and Jordy Hill finished off a good first term to the side as they took a 13-3 lead into the break.

The rain set in during the second term and scoring became a huge task for both sides.

Only three behinds were kicked for the whole quarter, with Korumburra-Bena heading into the main break up by nine points.

The third started with large puddles of water covering the ground but the Giants managed to put together a goal when Josh Hill dribbled one through off the ground.

The Dusties managed a late goal but the backlines continued to control the game in the poor conditions.

The Giants led 22-12 at the final change.

The away side looked to be in the box-seat but started to turn the ball over in the final term, giving Warragul chances and allowing the home crowd to get back into it.

Cann managed to settle his side though, booting two goals for the Giants to create some breathing space.

An easy miss from the away side gave the home team hope soon after though, with the Industrials rebounding and scoring two goals to bring the game back to seven points.

Under pressure and with a win seemingly slipping from their grasp, the Giants defence stood tall, resisting a Warragul onslaught.

When the final siren sounded Korumburra-Bena emerged 36-29 victors.

The win sees the side go 10 points clear of the Industrials on the ladder and they’ll have a chance to further this gap when they face a rebounding Inverloch-Kongwak on Saturday.

Seniors: Korumburra-Bena 5.6.36 d Warragul Industrials 3.11.29.

Reserves: Korumburra-Bena 3.8.26 d Warragul Industrials 3.6.24.

Thirds: Korumburra-bena 5.11.41 d Warragul Industrials 2.5.17.