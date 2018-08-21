Giants win the flag

THE Korumburra-Bena Youth Girls are the first Giants team since the change of club colours in 2015 to bring home a premiership flag after a tough match against Wonthaggi Power on Sunday, August 19.

A blast of winter couldn’t hold back the determined, skilful Giants in a 4.4.28 to 4.1.25 victory.

Korumburra-Bena’s U14 boys team stood strong against its unbeaten Wonthaggi Power opposition.

Korumburra-Bena ranked third coming into the finals but fought their way to grab a spot on grand final day.

The Power’s first-class skills were too much for the mighty Giants who were defeated 53:13.

The club returned to Korumburra to hold its annual presentation day to celebrate the endeavours of all its teams, volunteers and supporters.

In the past three years, the Korumburra-Bena Junior Giants have grown from two teams to four teams plus hosting AFL AusKick.

Player numbers have more than doubled to almost 100 players.

During the presentations, club president Gavin Furness pointed out that 50 volunteers were required to operate every home game.

From coaches, runners, trainers, managers to score-keepers, umpires and canteen staff, many hands make light work.

This demonstrates the enormous commitment that parents and supporters make to the community’s youth each week.

Coaches presented medallions and team photos to all U10 and U12 players.

In the Youth Girls, coaches Wendi Rahilly and Mick Whiteside presented awards to Seanan Trewin (best and fairest), Emily Lesjak (runner up best and fairest), Grace Matser (most versatile), Brooke Whiteside (most consistent), and MacKenzie Findlay (most improved).

In the U14s, awards were presented by coaches Craig Walker and Matt Whiteside to Kodie Walker (best and fairest), Joel Cuman (runner up best and fairest), Lachie Smith (most consistent), Luke Walker (best team man), and Alessi Green (most improved).

Korumburra-Bena Junior Football Committee will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, September 10, at 6 pm in the Amenities Complex.