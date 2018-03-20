Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 | Posted by

Gippsland Power teams announced

LAST Wednesday, March 13 the Gippsland Power Under 18 boy’s and women’s teams were presented with their jumpers at the 2018 season launch.
Six Leongatha players are featured in the final cut of the men’s team with Kyle Reid, Mitch Bentvelzen, Jack Hume, Boadie Motton, Mason McGannon and Zake Van Der Plight all making it through.
Foster’s Xavier Duursma was honoured to be announced as captain for 2018.
Other boys who made the squad from this area were Matt McGannon of Fish Creek, in the leadership group, Brett Thorson, MDU and Bailey Patterson, Korumburra Bena.

Gippsland Power: Under 18, 2018 leadership group from left, captain Xavier Duursma, vice captain Austin Hodge, and deputies Brock Smith and Matthew McGannon.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24517

Posted by on Mar 20 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added