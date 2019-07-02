Gippsland’s Goddard boosts junior footy

Juniors were eager to have their gear signed as a memento of this exciting occasion.

AFL great Brendon Goddard gave 70 Leongatha FNC juniors a thrill last Wednesday when he attended a junior footy kick and pie night.

Brendon, who played 300 games for the Saints and Essendon, appearing in three grand finals, is originally from Traralgon and returned to Gippsland to chat to the kids about AFL life and football in general.

“I loved meeting players when I was young, it was a buzz whenever they would come to my school,” he said.

“Kids really enjoy it and it’s fun to see how hyper and active they are around it.”

The juniors at the club were mentored through what is important in football by the recently retired AFL star and will undoubtedly be better for it going forward.

“If you’ve got ambitions to go on and play AFL that’s great, but it’s about hard work,” Brendon said.

“We used to say if it was easy everyone would be doing it but it takes a lot of dedication to get there, so you have to keep working hard and also enjoy it.”

This advice worked to motivate the excited up and coming Parrots players.

Brendon was also quizzed by juniors Jude Fixter and Jett Clark, not only providing insight but also a good laugh for the kids.

“It’s good for young players to have people they can learn from and enjoy being around,” he said.

While it was rewarding for the St Kilda legend to see the kids enjoying themselves, he was also thrilled to be back in Gippsland and experiencing the beauty of country footy.

“It’s good to be back around country footy for sure,” he said.

“It’s quite a relaxed environment, the kids are here tonight but all their mums are here helping too; it’s amazing all the volunteers who help out to make a local footy club what it is.”