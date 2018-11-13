Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 | Posted by

Girls receive humanity award

SOUTH Gippsland girls Alice Mabilia and Emily Glasgow were recognised for their compassion, integrity and kindness at a ceremony for the Fred Hollows Humanity Award at Melbourne Town Hall on Monday.

Alice Mabilia of St Joseph’s School Wonthaggi was nominated for being a fantastic mentor who supports students who most need her help.

At school, Alice volunteers for the Social Justice Group which teaches other students about injustices and fundraises for charities.

Emily Glasgow of St Joseph’s School Korumburra Emily is known for being kind, humble and fair. School principal Michelle Charlton said Emily was a champion for many of her peers.

“She will speak up for them when they are being marginalised by others,” Ms Charlton said.

John Brumby, chairman of the Fred Hollows Foundation, said the award highlights inspirational students making a positive difference in their communities.

“Fred believed that Australians had an amazing ability to care for others and help those in need. He would be incredibly proud to see you all sitting her today,” Mr Brumby said.

He presented students with their certificates before announcing the 2018 Victoria Junior Ambassador to The Foundation, Cam Tregaskis of St Michael’s Grammar School.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Award will return in 2019, visit www.hollows.org/humanityaward to learn more.

Kindness recognised: Alice Mabilia of St Joseph’s School Wonthaggi receives a Fred Hollows Humanity Award from Fred Hollows Foundation chairman John Brumby on Monday.

Thanks for caring: Emily Glasgow of St Joseph’s School Korumburra was presented with a Fred Hollows Humanity Award by Fred Hollows Foundation chairman John Brumby on Monday.

