Girls’ social footy underway

GIRLS’ social footy kick started at Wonthaggi’s Butch West Oval last Wednesday.

Thirty four girls and women – aged between 13 through to 40s plus – took part, allowing two games to be played.

As well as representatives from the Bass Coast Breakers, participants also came from the Nyora Women’s Football Team, Dalyston Netball Club and Power Youth Girls.

Social footy is played with modified rules and is open to everyone, regardless of age or skill level.

Organiser Ella Angarane said the matches were played in great spirits.

“Everyone tried their best, but at the same time we weren’t playing for cattle stations. Everyone was giving each other lots of encouragement,” she said.

Girls’ social footy will continue on for three more sessions, with the last session set to be held on the last Wednesday in December.

The program is part of GippSport’s #GippyGirlsCan campaign.

“The campaign was launched to get more women active and to break some of the age, cost and commitment barriers,” Ella said.

“Everyone care wear whatever they want and just rock up to a game. There’s no tackling, so some of the fear is taken out of the game. Some people have played before and some haven’t, so everyone can learn from each other. It’s all about personal development.

“You also don’t have to commit to every week. Commitment can sometimes be a barrier and people won’t sign up. It’s just a chance to give something new a try and have some fun.”

The games kick off at 6pm on Wednesday nights.