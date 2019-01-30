Glass sparks fire, destroys shed

Fire loss:

A GRASS fire had spread to a hay shed before the first CFA truck arrived at Outtrim on Monday, January 21.

Kongwak CFA received a call to the fire at 2pm and a member from Leongatha South CFA arrived at the scene first in Grabhams Road and established a control point.

The fire started close to the shed in long dry grass and impacted roadside trees and long grass, and jumped to the other side of the road.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading into neighbouring properties and contained it to the hay shed.

An excavator was recruited to help spread the burning hay and allow firefighters to extinguish the fire.

The fire reached the top of dead trees and these were also removed to ensure the safety of firefighters and motorists.

The fire was also attended by Inverloch and Korumburra brigades, with about 35 volunteers attending.

A fire investigator found the fire was caused by glass bottles and jars at the rear of the shed that magnified the sun’s rays and ignited dry grass nearby.