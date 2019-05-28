GLORY AT ANY COST

ADDICTED: Inverloch’s Joel Barry admits he’s addicted to speed and thrills. He is pictured in action at the Freestyle Jet Ski titles in Portugal, and below at home in Inverloch working on his jet ski.

THE sport is demanding on both your body and your bank balance, it doesn’t come with any big payout and if you take out the ultimate world title few people will ever know about it.

So the big question is why does a 25 year old boilermaker from Inverloch chase his dream sport of Freeride Jet Ski around the world and at the same time risk major injury?

Joel Barry answers that question with a smile and a shrug of the shoulders.

“I suppose it’s all about my love of speed, power, machinery and my competitiveness,” he said.

“It doesn’t worry me that it costs thousands to pursue my dream, I don’t like to look at the money. I just know that if I didn’t do it I could buy my dream house,” he said matter or factly.

“Yes, I have had lots of injuries including a dislocated shoulder that popped out nine times before I had an operation, but that’s all part of it.”

Joel followed his father’s passion of jet ski racing when he was just 12 years of age.

His dad, David, won an Australian championship and there is no doubt that the will to win pumps strongly through the Barry family bloodlines.

Joel won national titles in jet ski racing as a youngster before turning to another thrill seeking sport in motocross.

Injuries from hitting the ground on too many occasions sent him back to the surf and it’s there he has remained.

Now his target is to win the title as the best Freeride Jet Ski exponent on the planet.

The sport can be likened to surfing with aerials. Joel and fellow exponents send their jet skis soaring in the air as they perform motocross like tricks high above the waves.

Judges award points for the ride and the quality of tricks you perform.

Last year he missed the first round of the championships, but performed well enough in the remaining rounds to take 3rd place on the world standings.

This year he has committed to making all rounds and stepped off on a winning note, winning round one in Portugal just a few weeks ago.

Now he’s getting prepared for round two which will be held off Ixtapa, Mexico next month.

The third and final round will be held just a few months later back in Mexico.

“I hope one day the sport will become more popular and maybe get more prizemoney behind it,” he said.

For the moment his one goal is to hold aloft the world championship trophy, his war cry could well be “glory at any cost”.

If you keep an eye off the coast at Inverloch you may catch a glimpse of a young man doing crazy things on a jet ski in the surf.

You may also be watching the best jet ski rider in the world.

Last week Joel had a reminder of just how dangerous his chosen sport can be when a jet ski crashed down on his face, sending him off in a helicopter to hospital.

Will he fight back and fly off to Mexico in time for the next round of the championships in late June remains to be seen.

But if you were gambling your last dollar, you’d like to have it on the young thrill-seeker boarding the plane.