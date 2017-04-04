Golfers to raise funds for new school bus

WONTHAGGI Holden’s Tony Cuzzupi and Bass MLA Brian Paynter are holding a 2017 Golf Day fundraiser this Friday to raise much needed funds for the Bass Coast Specialist School.

To be held at the Wonthaggi Golf Club, there will be a shotgun start at 8am. Registered players will be competing in a Four Person Ambrose, and presentations will be held at 1pm.

Mr Paynter said he hoped around 20 teams would register for the event.

All money raised will go towards a new bus with a wheel chair lift for the specialist school.

The school lost one of its buses in a tram collision late last year while on a school camp in Melbourne.

“This was the school’s most reliable bus, and it was the most comfortable bus for students when they were making long trips,” Mr Paynter said.

“This golf day is an excellent way to show support for your local community; the more teams that enter, the better.”

Principal Edith Gray said the school is extremely grateful for this fundraiser.

“The cost of the bus with the wheelchair lift was $20,000 and our insurance couldn’t cover it. We currently have five students who require a wheelchair lift, so we need another bus to make sure we can take everyone on school trips,” she said.

“We appreciate everything Brian and Tony have done for us; everyone is very excited. Having our bus back is particularly important for our senior students because they will be graduating soon and we want them to be used to visiting new places.”

The students will be there on the day to sell raffle tickets and hold an auction.

They will be auctioning seats on the bus. The bus will have 12 seats, and those who buy a seat will have their name printed on the side of the bus.

Mr Paynter and Mr Cuzzupi have already bought the front seats.

The organisers are looking for more sponsors to donate prizes on the day. If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at Wonthaggi Holden.

“The school is very excited to get a new bus, so we will be trying to raise as much money as possible to reduce its costs,” Mr Cuzzupi said.

“It’s a good cause so we are hoping to see as many teams as possible.”

Golfers can register as a team of four. However, individuals can also register and be put in a team on the day.

To register, call Wonthaggi Holden on 5672 2211.