Good staff hard to find

DAIRY farmers were given the opportunity to learn innovative techniques to solve recruitment and retention problems at a workshop held in Leongatha recently.

Organised by GippsDairy and Dairy Australia, best-selling author, speaker and business adviser Mandy Johnson gave the audience the secrets needed to attract, hire and keep good people.

“Rural areas have their own limitations when it comes to finding quality employees and applications for roles might be limited,” she said.

Ms Johnson said employers need to develop the ability to attract and hire good people, who are highly skilled in the areas they are looking for.

“It is also important to determine what candidates want,” she said.

A Dairy Australia spokesperson said farmers who had experienced Ms Johnson’s presentation encouraged the organisation to provide the opportunity to all regions.

“It has been one of our highest rated events by larger farmers in assisting their employment and management of staff,” the spokesperson said.