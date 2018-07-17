Grants totalling $250,000 enhance community

MORE than $109,000 was handed out to 21 organisations last Wednesday night, in round two of this year’s South Gippsland Shire Council Community Grants Program.

The 21 supported applications were chosen from a pool of 40 with a total of around $250,000 handed out across both rounds 2017/18.

The contribution of council funds will support projects with a total value of around $595,000.

South Gippsland mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt was full of praise for the successful community groups.

“Congratulations to all the community groups that received funding in what was a highly competitive pool of applications,” she said.

“The commitment of the South Gippsland community to make this a better place for all of us is outstanding. Everyone should be proud of their efforts.”

Over the past 11 years, council has distributed around $3.5 million to community groups through the grants program, with around $290,000 of that given out in 2017/18.

Applications for round one of the Community Grants Program for 2018-19 are open from now until August 31.

Changes have been made to the application process and applicants are advised to take time to read over the guidelines.

If applicants are seeking more than $5000, they must contact a member of the community strengthening team before applying.

Grant recipients were: $7000 to the Stockyard Gallery for a flooring replacement and upgrade; $10,000 to the Foster Art, Music and Drama Association for retractable seating; $5048 to the Welshpool and District Advisory Group for carpet replacement at the Rural Transaction Centre; $2500 to the Manna Community Garden for water saving disability garden beds; $1800 to the Sandy Point Community Group for a defibrillator cabinet; $3500 to the Poowong Community Consultative Committee Inc for a barbeque shelter extension and community logo board; $5000 to the Loch Public Hall for sealing of car park and crossover at Loch Public Hall; $2000 to the Leongatha Painters Group for a pop up art exhibition; $6000 to the Mirboo North Playgroup and Toy Library for a nature playground; $4000 to the Leongatha Community Preschool Centres Inc for a solar system at Allora Kindergarten; $5000 to the Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Leongatha Daffodil Street Festival; $5000 to the Leongatha Senior Citizens Centre for South Gippsland seniors week activities; $1000 to the Berry’s Creek Hall Committee for a laptop; $1000 to the Loch and District Bowling Club for new scoreboards; $5000 to the Nyora Recreation Reserve Committee Inc for the design and specifications for social club and change rooms; $4000 to the Korumburra Cricket Club to replace the cricket wicket; $10,000 to the Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club for a storeroom extension to clubrooms; $10,000 to the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve Committee Inc for the landscape plan development; $4000 to the Leongatha Croquet Club Croquet Club for an interior upgrade; $9000 to the Mirboo North Golf Club Golf for course irrigation infrastructure; $7000 to the Walter J Tuck Reserve for hard hose irrigator and pipe extension; and $1785 to the Fish Creek Football Netball Club for a refrigerator.