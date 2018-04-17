Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 | Posted by

Grantville shows adventurous streak

THE horrendous wind, rain and cold weather didn’t stop the Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade from putting on the Grantville Adventure Expo on Sunday.
Around 60 vehicles entered the car show including utes, four wheel drives and vans.
The expo was Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade’s major fundraising event for the year.
“It was a bit quieter compared to previous years due to the rain however it was still a good day,” event organiser Michele Fulwell said.
“We hold this event every year to raise funds to purchase new equipment or replace vehicles for the brigade.”
The event was a fun day out for the whole family with trade stalls, live music, food trucks, face painting, an auction and more.

Interesting expo: Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade volunteer members Daniel Blackney and CJ Tatnell browsed through the display of vehicles at the Grantville Adventure Expo on Sunday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24725

Posted by on Apr 17 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added