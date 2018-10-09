Great location for Grow Lightly

GROW Lightly has moved into its new home.

The Korumburra based business has moved out of Coal Creek to a more prominent location on Commercial Street.

With the extra space, Grow Lightly has been able to expand to deliver more of the local produce people love.

The new store officially opened last Thursday.

Store manager Lou Arnold said business was pumping as soon as the doors opened.

“We love it (the store) and we are so excited to be part of the buzz in the street,” she said.

“We had a fantastic first day. I think there was increased anticipation in the town because there hasn’t been a grocer for a long time. People were looking in the window and popping in. It’s great to see our regular customers, as well as new customers.”

As well as an incredible selection of delicious locally grown produce and other goodies for the fridge and pantry, Grow Lightly has created a book nook for the new store.

The book nook will sell gardening books, equipment and recyclables.

Ms Arnold encouraged customers to watch this space for updates on the book nook.

Grow Lightly also has new hours.

Instead of opening from Thursday to Sunday, the store will be open from Monday to Saturday.

The hours are 10am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The business will continue to provide vegie bags, participate in local markets and make deliveries.

Ms Arnold said the new challenge will be to keep up with the demand of stock.

At the moment, Grow Lightly has 30 local producers on its books.

“We are always looking for new growers. If people grow fruit and vegetables chemical free, we are willing to sell their produce in our shop,” Ms Arnold said.

“There’s no commitment, so feel free to contact us if you would like to be a supplier.”

Grow Lightly is a not for profit organisation, with volunteers making up 80 percent of the business.

“The volunteers are extraordinary and do all sorts of things like making deliveries and running market stalls,” Ms Arnold said.