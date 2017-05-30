Great win for Panthers in Indigenous Round

A PLEASING team effort resulted in a big win for Kilcunda Bass over Bunyip on the weekend.

An excellent crowd gathered to watch the Seniors match, having just taken in the smoking ceremony for the Indigenous round.

The Indigenous round was a success, with Bunyip joining in and celebrating the culture.

Kilcunda Bass had three Indigenous players in the Seniors – Danny and Jason Wells, and Daniel Mock – who played exceptional football for their families on the day.

Coach Ben Vague said the Indigenous round was a great initiative and the boys were proud to be involved.

The match kicked off with a congested first quarter; both teams struggled to find their feet to pull ahead.

It took 10 minutes for the Panthers to settle, which then set the team off to a good start.

Ruckman Ben Law gave the Panthers the advantage, giving it the first use of the ball from the centre.

Midfielders Brent Macaffer, Adam Stock and Chris Endres were standouts, feeding into the Panthers’ forward 50.

The second quarter was an impressive display from the Panthers, with five goals booted.

Bunyip was kept scoreless, with Daniel Mock causing havoc for the away side in the backline. Brad Aldwell tackled ferociously all day, which forced turnovers for Bunyip.

However, the Panthers took its foot off the pedal after the half time break, entering a disappointing third quarter.

The Panthers had plenty of opportunities in front of goal but could not convert, resulting in a haul of eight behinds.

Despite the Panthers wastefulness, Bunyip still struggled to put points on the board and remained more than 60 points behind going into the final quarter.

Eager to redeem itself after the third quarter, the team put on an excellent show to see out the match.

Stock went into the middle and got plenty of clearances, giving the Panthers every opportunity to run away with the game.

Endres and Jason Wells remained lively in the midfield, driving it into the Panthers’ forward line.

Taylor Gibson got around 15 touches at centre half forward.

Although the match was played with great team spirit, Kilcunda Bass is yet to hit its straps and play a solid four quarters.

The final score was Kilcunda Bass 17.20.122 to Bunyip 5.3.33.

Kilcunda Bass will take on Cora Lynn this week, while Bunyip faces Phillip Island.