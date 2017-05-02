Guys and Dolls opens Friday

WITH the expectation of sell-out shows, students and staff involved in Newhaven College’s production Guys and Dolls have only a few more sleeps until opening night, this Friday, May 5.

They are planning to knock your socks off with an energetic, funny, warm, sparkling performance.

Originating from a series of short stories by Damon Runyon, the script’s unique and quirky dialogue is based on the sharp-tongued street-wise one liners of the New York West Side that set the pattern for the great American ‘wise crack’ comedians of the 1940s through to the present.

The cartoon-like dimensions of the characters and settings create an irresistible medium on all levels of stage interpretation.

This production is about showcasing the tremendous depth of talent at Newhaven College, and audiences are guaranteed not to be disappointed.

To find out more about the cast, follow Newhaven College’s Facebook page.

The students have been rehearsing in an extremely limited time frame. Up to opening night they have had only 63 hours to learn music, choreography, blocking, character, to fit costumes, rehearse and refine; a seemingly infinite number of tasks in a finite timeframe.

Guys and Dolls is a classic piece of musical theatre that’s all about fun. Please come along, ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy Newhaven College’s major production for 2017.

Final tickets are on sale now for Guys and Dolls. See any, or all, of the four performances at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 concession, and can be purchased at www.newhavencol.vic.edu.au .

Follow the link from Upcoming Events. Online ticket sales close at 3pm on Friday, May 5. Tickets may also be purchased at the theatre from one hour prior to each show.

Friday and Saturday night are almost sold out, so book today to get the best seats in the house.