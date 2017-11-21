Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Hailstones pelt Dumbalk

DUMBALK copped a huge half hour hail storm on Friday afternoon.

Lachlan Vandermeer of Dumbalk sent The Star a video via Facebook of the enormous amount of hail he received on his property.

Dumbalk resident Peter Lambert’s car and his son’s car was dinted by large hailstones.

The hail was so heavy it put holes in Jason Riley’s undercover area roof at his Dumbalk home.

At Michelle Kenney’s Dumbalk home, all of her family’s cars were damaged, the laser light of her dairy shed was smashed, her kitchen flooded and her vegie patch destroyed.

Her driveway had washed away and the hail also smashed her rain gauge.

Huge hail: large hail stones fell on Dumbalk last Friday afternoon, damaging residents’ cars, roofs and lights. Michelle Kenney took this photo.

