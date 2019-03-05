Posted by brad

Hard work creates dreams

New cafe: owner of Leongatha’s Sweet Life Cafe and Cakes, Jodie Clarkson, is always working hard to make her dreams a reality.

SINCE its 1911 inception, International Women’s Day 2019 celebrates the theme of ‘balance for better’ and reducing the gender parity gap.

The first meetings were celebrated in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark, with more than one million attending rallies to protest against women’s working rights, the right to vote, to hold public office positions and to end discrimination.

Though expectations and norms have shifted markedly since those early meetings, the campaign sees more to be done in terms of cultural, political, social and economic advancement for women the world over.

A prominent example of a successful woman right on our doorstep is Jodie Clarkson, owner of Sweet Life Cafe and Cakes in Leongatha.

Her own journey has seen her become the mother of four children. Her successful local business, role of secretary of the Leongatha Business Association, where she oversees the events committee, and a passionate advocate of LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual and others) rights with her son Pete at Leongatha Secondary College, cannot be understated.

“My advice to young women is to be real and precise about your goals and ambitions. Set specific goals and focus on those,” Ms Clarkson said.

“I’m passionate about dream building and letting the universe manifest success toward me.

“Before we opened our new Sweet Life Cafe (February 23) I created vision boards at our cake shop. I studied them daily to change my mind set about what could be possible.

“To all younger women out there; read a lot. You’re a Bad Ass at Making Money by Jen Sincero gave me many insights.”

Twenty years ago Ms Clarkson had her own struggles and obstacles to overcome.

She was happily employed at Subway and always yearned for more, studying training manuals and documentation on her iPad, ‘geekishly’ as she reflects on those early days.

She moved to Leongatha 11 years ago and has been in business here for six years. Prior to that she lived in Warrnambool for six years and also Traralgon.

An opportunity later arose to purchase the Sweet Life Cake Shop when the manager planned to leave.

She is a mother of four to 21 year old daughter Sophie, 16 year old son Kyah, 15 year old Pete and 13 year old Jada; all children are keen on sporting and musical pursuits.

Sophie completed university with a Bachelor of Entertainment and Business Management, and is currently completing an internship with the Melbourne Stars cricket club.

Kyah plays football for the Leongatha Parrots; Pete loves netball and music, talented with many instruments and plays in the bands Lost in Sounds and Autumn Thoughts; and Jada plays netball for Town and tennis in Leongatha North.

The Clarkson family, with husband Geoff, are foster carers for South Gippsland Animal Aid, adopting and rescuing kittens and sponsor tennis at Leongatha North.

But they both see a need for increased weekend trade in Leongatha, after receiving the same feedback from customers. Their Sweet Life Cakes and Cafe business is flat out on Sundays without much trading competition.

Working for herself, salary issues that traditionally affect women in other roles don’t in Mrs Clarkson’s.

“Let the universe come to you. When it does, be prepared to work hard,” she added.