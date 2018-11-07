Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 | Posted by

Head shave raises $1200

 

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School in Leongatha raised more than $1200 for cancer research by holding a crazy hair and head shave day last Tuesday, October 30.

School mothers Amanda Johnson and Jenny Nielsen started the initiative about six months ago due to familial experience with cancer.

Eliza Cholmondeley of EJ Hair Design also donated her time on the day, helping the cause.

Fundraising expectations were surpassed on the day, with gold coin donations totalling about $300.

Grade 3-4 teacher Ben Dixon was pleased to participate, noting initially that if $500 was raised he would go under the clippers for the cause.

 

The aftermath: from left, St Laurence O’Toole Primary School students Sam Johnson, Grade 3-4 teacher Ben Dixon and Liam and Hayden Nielsen happy to raise funds for cancer research by shaving their heads at the Leongatha school last Tuesday, October 30.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26464

Posted by on Nov 7 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added