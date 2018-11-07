Posted by brad

Head shave raises $1200

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School in Leongatha raised more than $1200 for cancer research by holding a crazy hair and head shave day last Tuesday, October 30.

School mothers Amanda Johnson and Jenny Nielsen started the initiative about six months ago due to familial experience with cancer.

Eliza Cholmondeley of EJ Hair Design also donated her time on the day, helping the cause.

Fundraising expectations were surpassed on the day, with gold coin donations totalling about $300.

Grade 3-4 teacher Ben Dixon was pleased to participate, noting initially that if $500 was raised he would go under the clippers for the cause.