Health service may take over HACC

GIPPSLAND Southern Health Service may still take over Home and Community Care services once South Gippsland Shire Council withdraws.

Council recently voted to no longer provide the service to the elderly and people with disabilities from October 1, subject to a suitable provider being found.

The decision will make 43 council staff redundant. They may be able to find employment with a new provider, but most likely on lower wages under a new award.

Council is not profitable in the sector now and further funding changes from government would place more financial pressure on council.

Gippsland Southern Health Service acting CEO Peter Van Hamond said the health service was yet to make a decision about whether to provide HACC services.

“It really comes down to completing an analysis of its viability,” he said.

“We need to ensure that it would be set up to be viable for the health service. The board would need to make a decision and has not made a decision yet.”

South Gippsland Hospital ruled out the possibility of taking over HACC services after research revealed doing so would not viable for the hospital, CEO Chris Trotman said.

“We had discussions with the shire and Gippsland Southern Health Service but we withdrew from these negotiations on the basis that it was not feasible for us to enter that space,” she said.

The cost of wages and inadequate government subsidies and fees from clients did not make economic sense for South Gippsland Hospital to provide the services offered by council.

Ms Trotman said the hospital was not prepared to reduce staff’s wages if the hospital employed existing council staff.

Council is now subsidising HACC services by more than $450,000 a year.

South Gippsland Shire Council, South Gippsland Hospital and Gippsland Southern Health Service engaged a consultant to consider the financial implications of the health services taking over HACC.