Health service reports on a busy year

GIPPSLAND Southern Health Service (GSHS) held its 26th annual general meeting in Korumburra, last Thursday.

The GSHS board was proud to announce the “on-time and on-budget” completion of the $4.1 million Leongatha Integrated Primary Health Care Centre (LIPHCC) and investment in almost $700,000 worth of new equipment.

Since completion of the LIPHCC, Leongatha Healthcare has filled six of 12 consultancy rooms and two of four treatment rooms.

President of the board of management, Alex Aeschlimann, spoke favourably of the “significant growth and important improvements” seen at GSHS throughout the 2017-18 year.

“2017 will go down as the year that marked the open contestability of home care packages and the implementation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in the Gippsland region,” he said.

“We entered the home care package market not knowing what level of demand we might expect and now provide services to 50 home care package recipients, helping them to remain living in their own homes.

“We also commenced delivery of services to NDIS clients and currently provide services to over 150 people.

“In total, we invested approximately $693,000 in the purchase of equipment using government grants, donations and bequests and our reserves.

“During the year we purchased a radio frequency ablation device and video-scope for theatre, an infant incubator for the birthing unit, a mannequin birthing simulator and training aides for use in our training facility, beds and mattresses for all units and a bus for the Planned Activity Group, just to name a few of the significant purchases.”

He said in December 2017, Koorooman House was surveyed against the Aged Care Accreditation Standards and found to be compliant with all 44 outcome measures, and was so awarded a further three years’ accreditation.

“In March this year the health service was surveyed against the 15 EquipNational standards by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards,” Mr Aeschlimann said.

“We were found to be compliant with all of the standards and awarded a further four years’ accreditation.”

Board vice president Susan Hanson announced a net surplus for the 2017-18 year, before capital and specific items, of $565,000, down on the previous year’s $1,187,000.

The net result for the year was $873,000 compared to last year’s $1,160,000.

Budgetary objectives were exceeded due to the achievement of a larger than anticipated surplus. This result was obtained with assistance by the organisation’s share of the Gippsland Health Alliance surplus of $305,453.

Of the 14 Statements of Priority, all were met but two, those being the feasibility of establishing a Maintenance Care in the Home model of care and the establishment of a formal agreement with Latrobe Regional Hospital to provide clinical, governance specialist services for surgery, maternity and acute services.

Two board members were presented with service awards. Treasurer Peter Siggins and board member Jan Martin, both retired as of August 30, were recognised for their contributions.

The board concluded with acknowledgements and congratulations to the some 100 volunteers registered with GSHS, the Lyrebird Auxiliary and Friends of Hillside, Leongatha Horticultural Society, service clubs of Leongatha and Korumburra who provide funds for equipment, and fellow board members.