Posted by brad

Help the Salvos in Leongatha

Call for help: The Salvation Army is calling for volunteers in Leongatha this weekend, May 26 to 27.THE Salvation Army is calling on Leongatha community groups, sporting clubs, workplaces, families and individuals to get involved in its annual Red Shield Appeal doorknock to help raise $7.5 million over the weekend of May 26 to 27.

Captain Glenn Smith, of The Salvation Army Leongatha, says the Salvos are aiming to mobilise 70,000 volunteers nationwide for the doorknock to help meet the growing demand on its services.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of what we do. They are our largest workforce, which enables the continued success and improvement of our vital social programs. These programs include emergency housing for people in crisis, drug and alcohol rehabs, financial counselling services, as well as a host of social programs,” Captain Smith said.

“We cannot do this alone. We all have the opportunity to be beacons of hope for others and by partnering with the Salvos for just a few hours over the Red Shield Appeal weekend, you can give hope where it’s needed most.”

The money raised from the Red Shield Appeal doorknock will go towards The Salvation Army’s vast network of social services to help those in need. In a typical week, the Salvos provide over 17,000 beds for those suffering homelessness, 40,000 meals for the hungry, over 1400 financial counselling sessions and refuge for over 100 women affected by domestic violence.

Captain Smith said every donation to the Red Shield Appeal can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

“Hardship does not discriminate. More and more people from all walks of life are turning to The Salvation Army for assistance. We need the public’s support now more than ever,” he said.

Following last year’s success, The Salvation Army will once again be rolling out its Donation Tap Points across 400 locations in Australia. This community fundraising initiative, sponsored by Community Sector Banking, was the first of its kind within the non-profit sector when it was introduced in Australia last year. The service provides more effective, safer, and more meaningful donation opportunities across the country.

To volunteer for this year’s Red Shield Appeal weekend, please call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or register online at salvos.org.au.

You can donate to the Red Shield Appeal by calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58), online at salvos.org.au, in person at any Salvos Store or Westpac branch or by posting your cheque to PO Box 9888 in your capital city.