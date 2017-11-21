Heroic teenager awarded

A MIRBOO North teenager has been recognised as a Community Hero for his outstanding efforts to save his father’s life at their Mirboo North farm in July.

Paul Mancarella, and his son Douglas, 17, were moving sheep into a shearing shed on a Sunday afternoon, when the father-of-three suddenly collapsed.

Realising his dad had stopped breathing, Douglas worked quickly to lay Paul on his back, call Triple Zero (000) and begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Douglas had learned some CPR at school and was grateful for the help of the Triple Zero (000) call taker to pace his chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Mirboo North paramedic Mark Cooke nominated Douglas for a Community Hero Award for his quick response and maturity in what would have been a frightening situation.

“Douglas was so calm, mature and just so effective in everything he did,” Mr Cooke said.

“He was doing an outstanding job of CPR, and that enabled us to do the best we could with our equipment and skills.”

Paul, 52, was defibrillated six times and regained a pulse before being flown to Monash Medical Centre in a critical condition. He has since recovered.

Douglas’ brother Mark, 13, who was unaware their dad was unwell until he saw the ambulance pull up in their driveway, was proud of his big brother.

“I ran up and straight away gave Dougie a huge hug just because of the amount of work he did to give Dad the best fighting chance that he could to survive,” he said.

The Mancarella family was in the audience to see Victorian Minister for Ambulance Services Jill Hennessy and Ambulance Victoria CEO Tony Walker present Douglas with his Community Hero medal at a special Parliament House ceremony yesterday (Monday).

Mr Walker said Douglas’ actions showed the importance of knowing CPR to save lives.

“Douglas made all the difference to his father’s chances of survival in those first critical minutes, by providing first aid while paramedics were on the way,” he said.

“With 75 percent of cardiac arrests happening at home, CPR is one of the most important skills you can ever learn.”