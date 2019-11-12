Heroism goes global from Yarram



Matt Langdon of Yarram (centre) has returned from his successful heroism conference in Michigan, USA and is now focusing on a conference in Yarram, 2020.



YARRAM’S own Matt Langdon has just returned from Michigan, USA, following his twelfth global Hero Round Table – a conference dedicated to discussing heroism and the people performing heroic deeds.

Mr Landgon, CEO and founder of the Hero Round Table (HTR), said 17 of the American speakers this year had expressed interest in attending Yarram’s HTR, to be held on May 2 and 3, 2020.

A few Australians also shone on the American stage this year.

Sale’s Kerryn Vaughn, who has delivered talks at the last two HRTs in Yarram, was a sensation with her American audience.

Australia’s Mark Eustice, a successful AFL footballer and businessmen who suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder, also spoke about his experiences.

Mr Langdon said the message from this conference was about empowering people to stand up.

“You are in control of your own story, and to make choices instead of sitting back and letting the world choose for you,” he said.

When asked for a highlight of the event, Mr Landgon said, “An executive leadership team of a statewide credit union pulled their kids out of school to come along the next day.

“That sums up what I’m looking for – that cross audience appeal.”

Speaker highlights included Greg Jones, Super Bowl winning linebacker who spread the message of leadership, persistence, and respect.

If enough sponsorship is obtained, Mr Langdon said he hoped to bring the Super Bowl legend to Yarram’s 2020 HRT.

Another speaker who captivated the audience’s hearts and imaginations was Anthony Grupido, hailed as Michigan’s best magician.

“He gave this incredible talk about mental health and his own struggles while he got out of a straight jacket during his 12-minute talk,” Mr Langdon said.

A HTR is on the cards for New York at a date yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, Mr Langdon is seeking sponsorship for Yarram’s HRT.

To support the heroism conference, get in touch via the website: heroroundtable.com/yarram or by phoning Mr Langdon on 0418 298 218.