High School Musical wows

MARY Mackillop Catholic Regional College students took centre stage last week.

High School Musical on Stage is a toe tapping hit, wowing audiences.

The well known teen movie was transformed into a stage spectacular, full of life and colour.

College principal David Leslie acknowledged the local dance and music schools, and theatre groups, which shared knowledge with the students to bring the performance to fruition.

He also congratulated the students on their considerable effort, talent and dedication to contributing to the show.

The production had a three day run with a show on Thursday and Friday, and two shows on Saturday.