Posted by brad

Highway action at last

FUTURE GAZING: How the new intersection on the Bass Highway at Leongatha South will look.

A DANGEROUS intersection at Leongatha South will finally be improved, in an overhaul of safety on the Bass Highway.

VicRoads will address safety concerns at the junction of the highway and Leongatha-South Outtrim Road – the scene of many crashes.

Approaches from that road and Rougheads Road to the highway will be changed, and turning lanes will be built on the highway itself.

Works will also be done to enhance the safety of the highway through the township of Kilcunda.

New pedestrian crossing lights will be installed, along with a new intersection at Carew Street, a new zebra crossing and two new bus stops, one with a pull-in bay.

The State Government invested $500,000 in a planning study to identify issues and develop improvements for the highway between Leongatha and Anderson.

VicRoads held a community information session about the works in Wonthaggi yesterday and will hold another at the Kilcunda Community Centre on Wednesday, July 17 from 2pm to 7pm.