Highway barriers to save lives

VICROADS believes the proof centreline flexible safety barriers save lives is in the number of times the barriers have been repaired in Victoria after motorists collided with them.

The barriers are to be installed between Leongatha and Meeniyan, along the South Gippsland Highway, drawing substantial community opposition.

VicRoads has repaired flexible safety barriers in eastern Victoria about 300 times in the past year.

“This has without doubt prevented potentially fatal and serious injury crashes from occurring as a result of someone crashing head on into another vehicle or running off the road,” director of safe system road infrastructure program for VicRoads Bryan Sherritt said.

VicRoads believed the project would reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes between Leongatha and Meeniyan.

VicRoads said 85 percent of lives lost on country roads are currently the result of a vehicle running off the road to the left or crossing the centreline.

Flexible safety barriers reduce the risk of these crashes as the barriers prevent vehicles from crossing onto the wrong side of the road and crashing head on, or running off the road to the right.

Left hand side flexible safety barrier prevent vehicles from running off the road and hitting an object or rolling.

The project will also include widened and sealed road shoulders, road drainage improvements, and a minimum of 40m breaks in the safety barrier at property access points.

Along with that, included will be safer access to properties adjoining the highway, a sealed bell mouth area where highway and driveways meet, and resheeting/repair work to the existing pavement.

The project is part of the State Government’s Towards Zero Road Safety Action Plan funded by the Transport Accident Commission.

Towards Zero is a vision for a future free of death and serious injury on our roads.

South Gippsland Highway has been identified as one of the top 20 roads highest risk rural roads.