Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 | Posted by

Highway crash

Head-on: police are investigating a collision between two vehicles on the South Gippsland Highway near Lang Lang last Wednesday. Photo courtesy Channel Nine.

A LEONGATHA man was involved in a head-on collision on the South Gippsland Highway near Lang Lang last Wednesday.
Kooweerup Police said the man was driving a sedan and travelling east on the highway when he veered onto the wrong side of the road.
He collided with a flexible barrier on the wrong side of the road and the barrier forced his vehicle back into oncoming traffic.
His vehicle hit an oncoming sedan head-on. That vehicle was driven by a woman from Cranbourne North.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with upper body injuries.
Police are investigating.
The incident occurred near Kettles Road at 1.10pm.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27184

Posted by on Jan 22 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added