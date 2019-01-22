Highway crash
A LEONGATHA man was involved in a head-on collision on the South Gippsland Highway near Lang Lang last Wednesday.
Kooweerup Police said the man was driving a sedan and travelling east on the highway when he veered onto the wrong side of the road.
He collided with a flexible barrier on the wrong side of the road and the barrier forced his vehicle back into oncoming traffic.
His vehicle hit an oncoming sedan head-on. That vehicle was driven by a woman from Cranbourne North.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with upper body injuries.
Police are investigating.
The incident occurred near Kettles Road at 1.10pm.
Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27184