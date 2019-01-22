Highway crash

Head-on: police are investigating a collision between two vehicles on the South Gippsland Highway near Lang Lang last Wednesday. Photo courtesy Channel Nine.

A LEONGATHA man was involved in a head-on collision on the South Gippsland Highway near Lang Lang last Wednesday.

Kooweerup Police said the man was driving a sedan and travelling east on the highway when he veered onto the wrong side of the road.

He collided with a flexible barrier on the wrong side of the road and the barrier forced his vehicle back into oncoming traffic.

His vehicle hit an oncoming sedan head-on. That vehicle was driven by a woman from Cranbourne North.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with upper body injuries.

Police are investigating.

The incident occurred near Kettles Road at 1.10pm.