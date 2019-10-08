Highway of peril



ACTION NEEDED: Kevin and Deborah Scott want comprehensive roadworks on the Bass Highway between Leongatha and Inverloch.

Brad Lester

KEVIN Scott fears another major accident will happen near his home after a spate of crashes over the years.

He lives on the Bass Highway at Inverloch and said the collapse of shoulders on either side of the highway results in flooding after rain.

“This causes people to drive in the centre of the road and it’s a bad accident waiting to happen,” he said.

“After heavy rain and it’s flooded, you will see a car on the side of the road. They try to dodge the water on the side of the road and they go into the middle, and that’s when they’re in trouble.

“They are classifying it as a highway but it’s just a country track really.”

The problem is compounded by ruts forming at the edge of traffic lanes either side of the road, where water pools and can pull vehicles to one side.

Blocked drains also cause water to flow onto the highway. The neglect by authorities has even led to some people living by the highway digging out the drains with a shovel.

“Down a long stretch south of the old Leongatha South Primary School, you will see water in the drains two weeks after rain. It’s not running away,” Mr Scott said.

“The continuous B-double trucks and school buses are compounding this problem. The percentage of B-doubles on the highway has trebled and they are heavy, big units,”

Mr Scott described the section from Stuchberry Road to the roundabout at Inverloch as “a pool” after rain and the main section warranting attention.

“Some sections have to be done from scratch and be completely redone. That’s how it should be done,” he said.

A stretch on the Leongatha side of Stuchberry Road was rebuilt years ago and remains a safer road, providing relief to drivers on an otherwise hazardous journey where narrow sealed verges exist.

“When they patch it, it does not last too long,” Mr Scott said.

“The roads in Gippsland are bloody terrible.”

His wife Deborah added, “It was not a highway when we came here 31 years ago. It was just a little road.

“They need to widen the highway too. There just isn’t the room.”